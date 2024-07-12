As Lake Fire burns, local businesses take a hit

As the Lake Fire burns, nearby businesses say they’re struggling with fewer customers.

“It pretty much kills businesses until it’s over with,” said Blackjack Winery owner Roger Wisted.

“One of the things that hurt about this is this is something that deters people from getting in their car and coming to visit us,“ said Keith Saarloos, owner of Saarloos and Sons.

“It's hot and the smoke is pretty strong and it’s not ideal wine-tasting conditions,” Wisted added.

Saarloos said the smoke hinders the start of their most profitable season.

“The Santa Ynez Valley is almost entirely dependent on tourism,” Saarloos said.

However, for some tourists like Ron Miller and his wife, the fire hasn’t stopped them from exploring.

“I’m not worried about it,” Miller said.

They spend their days sipping wine and enjoying their vacation.

“Life is precious. As you can tell, we're getting up there, so I'm just going to enjoy it and I trust the people who are in charge,” Miller said.

Saarloos also has confidence in the fire crews and the strength of the Los Olivos community.

“The community has come together, and everyone is taking care of each other. The smoke is thick but the community is thicker,” Saarloos said.

