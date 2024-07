Many people living in the vicinity of the Lake Fire are finding ash covering their vehicles.

Hector Paz, owner of Fix Auto, an auto body repair shop in Santa Maria, says ash can be tough on a vehicle’s finish.

"What we recommend with the ash is getting a neutral-based soap so that you can wash that acidic [ash] off of the vehicle," Paz said.

Experts say ash is corrosive and can cause problems to your car's exterior that you may not notice right away.

