Backyard burning deadline extended for parts of SLO County

CAL FIRE extended San Luis Obispo County's Backyard Burn Season to June 2, because of the moisture levels in area vegetation.

However, some cities have their own deadlines.

For example, Atascadero's burn season ended on May 14.

Whether you can still burn depends on what part of SLO County you live in. Those in rural areas fall under the county's jurisdiction and must abide by CAL FIRE's guidelines. City residents should follow their city's individual guidelines.

Those who do practice backyard burning must have a permit and follow safety measures.

The SLO County Air Pollution Control District recommends:



Only burning green waste

Burning on permissive days

Burning between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more tips on safe burning and to check what jurisdiction you fall under, click here.