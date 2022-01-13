Blown transformer ignites vegetation fire near Cayucos

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near Cayucos on Thursday morning.

CAL FIRE SLO crews were dispatched to the area of Montecito Rd. and Old Creek Rd. at 10:14 a.m. after a blown transformer ignited nearby vegetation.

By 10:35 a.m., the fire had grown to a quarter acre in size. Officials say the fire has the potential to grow to 50 acres.

The area is within a mile of Whale Rock Reservoir.

Fire officials say accessing the area is difficult.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.