Break room fire knocked down in Guadalupe

The Santa Maria Fire Department assisted the Guadalupe Fire Department in knocking down a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in break room at a packing facility on the 4500 block of West Main Street in Guadalupe.

According to Santa Maria Fire, no one was hurt and crews are checking for extension.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.