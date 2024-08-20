UPDATE (5:17 p.m.) - Santa Babara County Fire officials say multiple spot fires are burning along Highway 101, the largest of which is about 15 acres.

Nearby agricultural fields are reportedly helping firefighters with perimeter control.

WATCH: Highway 101 brush fire timelapse

Brush fire affecting traffic along Highway 101 at Nojoqui Grade

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Old Coast Highway at Highway 101 is closed due to the fire.

___

(4:57 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a fire along Highway 101 in the area of the Nojoqui Grade in Santa Barbara County.

The fire was first reported at about 4:30 p.m. along the northbound lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there were initially reports of several small fires in the area.

Traffic through the area is being affected.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.