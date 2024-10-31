Brush fire breaks out along Highway 101 near Gaviota Rest Stop

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.) - All lanes of northbound Highway 101 through Gaviota have been reopened.

(3:09 p.m.) - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire along Highway 101 near the Gaviota Rest Stop.

The fire was first reported at about 2:10 p.m. along the northbound side of the highway just south of the Gaviota Tunnel.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has burned an estimated five to seven acres.

Power lines have also been reported down in the area.

Northbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.