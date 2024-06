A brush fire is affecting traffic along Highway 41 about two miles north of the Cholame Y.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes.

It has burned approximately 50 acres, according to CAL FIRE, with a moderate rate of spread.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Southbound travelers can avoid the area by taking Highway 33 to Highway 46. Northbound travelers can take Highway 46 to Highway 33.