Evacuations ordered after brush fire breaks out at Vandenberg Space Force Base

UPDATE (12:57 p.m.) - An evacuation order has been issued for the Lower Vandenberg Village and Providence Landing areas due to the fire at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

___

UPDATE (12:40 p.m.) - Maple High School, located in the southern part of Vandenberg Village, is evacuating students by bus to Cabrillo High School, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Parents are encouraged to pick up their children at Cabrillo High.

___

(12:29 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday.

The fire was first reported just after noon on the east side of Santa Lucia Canyon Road, just north of the federal prison.

Santa Lucia Canyon Road is closed at Highway 1. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials are asking people to avoid the area.

A large plume of smoke from the fire can be seen from Lompoc.

KSBY News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.