Brush fire breaks out east of Templeton

UPDATE (2:38 p.m.) - Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fire burned an estimated 4-5 acres.

The cause is under investigation.

___

(2:22 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out east of Templeton on Friday.

The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. on Symphony Oaks Drive off Lupine Lane.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire has burned about two acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.