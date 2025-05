Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the Pozo area.

It was first reported at about 6:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 58 and East Pozo Road.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, as of 7:30 p.m., the fire has burned about 100 acres and is burning in mostly grass.

Crews are attacking the fire from the air and on the ground.

Highway 58 remains open at this time.