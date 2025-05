Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon near Creston.

It was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Cripple Creek Road, south of Feenstra Road.

CAL FIRE SLO reports that as of 12:50 p.m., the fire has burned approximately two acres in grass.

One structure is threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.