UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO reports that the fire has burned 11 acres. Forward progress has been stopped. The fire is 65% contained.

(1:06 p.m.) - A brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon southeast of San Miguel.

The fire was reported just before 12:40 p.m. on Rancho Lomas Way near Valle Mirada.

Multiple fire engines and air resources responded.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire has burned seven acres.

The cause is under investigation.