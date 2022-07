Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire north of Cambria. It's been named the Creek Fire.

It was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. along San Simeon Creek Road near Red Mountain Road.

According to CAL FIRE, forward progress of the fire has been stopped at two acres.

Multiple firefighting units and air attack responded to the scene with more on the way.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.