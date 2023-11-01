Watch Now
Brush fire breaks out off Highway 1 in Morro Bay

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire broke out along northbound Highway 1 near South Bay Boulevard in Morro Bay on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Posted at 2023-11-01T12:19:45-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 16:04:25-04

UPDATE (1:03 p.m.) - Due to heavy smoke affecting the roadway, traffic is being diverted off Highway 1 northbound at San Bernardo Creek Road and southbound at Morro Bay Blvd.

Fire official say the fire has burned 10 acres.

The cause is under investigation.
(12:19 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out Wednesday off Highway 1 in Morro Bay.

The fire was reported just before noon in the area of Teresa Dr. and South Bay Boulevard

It's located near the city's Water Reclamation Facility.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

