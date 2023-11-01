Brush fire breaks out off Highway 1 in Morro Bay

UPDATE (1:03 p.m.) - Due to heavy smoke affecting the roadway, traffic is being diverted off Highway 1 northbound at San Bernardo Creek Road and southbound at Morro Bay Blvd.

Fire official say the fire has burned 10 acres.

The cause is under investigation.

___

(12:19 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out Wednesday off Highway 1 in Morro Bay.

The fire was reported just before noon in the area of Teresa Dr. and South Bay Boulevard

It's located near the city's Water Reclamation Facility.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.