Brush fire breaks out off Hwy 166 east of Santa Maria

UPDATE (1:11 p.m.) - Law enforcement is shutting down traffic in both directions on Highway 166 at Bull Canyon Rd. due to the Canyon Fire.

It is unknown how long the closure will last.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire is burning on the south side of the highway, moving in an easterly direction toward Bull Canyon.

___

(12:44 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire along Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

It was first reported at about 12:25 p.m. near Bull Canyon Road.

Multiple crews from CAL FIRE SLO and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are responding to the scene.

Drivers traveling along Highway 166 should be aware of emergency vehicles in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.