Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Brush fires break out off Hwy 246 in Buellton; 911 service affected

buellton fire.jpg
ALERTCalifornia
Smoke from a series of fires along Highway 246 in Buellton is seen on an ALERTCalifornia wildfire camera.
buellton fire.jpg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE (5:23 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials and the Lompoc Police Department are reporting phone outages as a result of the fire in the Buellton, Solvang, and Lompoc areas.

911 lines are reportedly down. However, officials say text to 911 service is working.

Non-emergency calls can be directed to sheriff's dispatch at (805) 683-2724.
___

UPDATE (5:01 p.m.) - The fires have burned an estimated 25-30 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The westbound #2 lane of Highway 246 is closed near Drum Canyon Rd./Mail Rd.

___

(4:46 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to several roadside fires along Highway 246 on the west side of Buellton.

The fires were first reported just after 4 p.m. west of Riverview Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, traffic along the westbound side of Highway 246 was being affected.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg