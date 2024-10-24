Brush fires break out off Hwy 246 in Buellton; 911 service affected

UPDATE (5:23 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials and the Lompoc Police Department are reporting phone outages as a result of the fire in the Buellton, Solvang, and Lompoc areas.

911 lines are reportedly down. However, officials say text to 911 service is working.

Non-emergency calls can be directed to sheriff's dispatch at (805) 683-2724.

___

UPDATE (5:01 p.m.) - The fires have burned an estimated 25-30 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The westbound #2 lane of Highway 246 is closed near Drum Canyon Rd./Mail Rd.

2nd Alarm Vegetation Fire / #RiverviewInc: Air Attack, two air-tankers, two helicopters assigned. Reported as 7 separate spot fires in the area. Currently no structures threatened. Drift smoke noted in the area, drive w/caution & avoid fire equipment along Hwy 246. pic.twitter.com/D9mdo75RZO — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) October 25, 2024

___

(4:46 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to several roadside fires along Highway 246 on the west side of Buellton.

The fires were first reported just after 4 p.m. west of Riverview Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, traffic along the westbound side of Highway 246 was being affected.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.