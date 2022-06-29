Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Brush fire threatens structures in Paso Robles

Fire Derby Lane.jpg
City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
Fire Derby Lane.jpg
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 20:09:11-04

A brush fire burned more than eight acres in Paso Robles on Tuesday morning and briefly threatened some structures.

It broke out at about 11:20 a.m. south of Derby Lane.

Firefighters say crews arrived to find an approximately 1/4-acre fire that was threatening three structures. Crews were able to protect the structures, but the fire spotted to the other side of Fourth Street, igniting the hillside.

The spot fire was stopped at eight acres. The original fire burned 1/3-acre.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be construction work next to vegetation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png