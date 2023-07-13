Brush fire burns along Hwy 101 near Hwy 154 in Santa Barbara County

UPDATE (12:57 p.m.) - Fire officials report forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

___

UPDATE (12:31 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire reports good progress on containing the Divide Fire.

Air tankers have been canceled, but ground crews will remain on the scene to build containment lines and mop up hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

(12:20 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire along Highway 101 near Highway 154.

The fire was first reported at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of the highway.

According to fire officials, the blaze — nicknamed the Divide Fire — has burned two acres as of 12 p.m. and is spreading at a moderate rate.

Two firefighting air tankers have been called to respond to the fire as well as additional resources.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #2 lane of the highway is closed.

