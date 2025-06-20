Watch Now
Brush fire burns nearly 20 acres near Santa Margarita Lake

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
A fire broke out off Las Pilitas Road on Friday, June 20, 2025.
San Luis Obispo County Fire (CAL FIRE SLO) reports that forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire near Santa Margarita Lake.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. along Las Pilitas Road, west of Vista Del Lago.

Fire officials say the fire burned approximately 19 acres on both sides of the road.

Firefighters are still working to contain the fire.

Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Atascadero Fire Department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reportedly assisted CAL FIRE SLO at the scene.

