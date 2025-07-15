Brush fire prompts evacuation of cabins in El Capitan Ranch area

UPDATE (6:39 p.m.) - Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at two acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

Evacuation orders have been lifted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

(6:07 p.m.) - Campers at cabins in the El Capitan Ranch area are being evacuated as firefighters respond to a brush fire.

The fire was reported at about 5:10 p.m. in the Gaviota area.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials say the fire was initially estimated at approximately 1/4 acre with a slow rate of spread. A power line was also reported down in the area.

Six cabins are reportedly threatened and being evacuated, with a potential threat to approximately 20 cabins.

Fire crews are attacking the fire from the air and on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.