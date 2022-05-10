Watch
Brush fire spreads to pile of telephone poles in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Fire Department
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a pile of telephone poles off Tank Farm Rd. in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 10, 2022


A pile of telephone poles caught fire in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 11:15 a.m. at Tank Farm Rd. and Santa Fe Rd.

Firefighters say it started in some brush and then spread to the telephone poles and some pallets. It burned about 1/8 acre.

The cause is under investigation, but fire officials say it may have been related to the use of power equipment.

No one was injured.

