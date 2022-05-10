Brush fire spreads to pile of telephone poles in San Luis Obispo

A pile of telephone poles caught fire in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 11:15 a.m. at Tank Farm Rd. and Santa Fe Rd.

Firefighters say it started in some brush and then spread to the telephone poles and some pallets. It burned about 1/8 acre.

Cause is under investigation but may have been power equipment related. Involved telephone poles were on the ground and were ignited after the fire spread from surrounding vegetation. #SLOCity pic.twitter.com/zovFCXTSt5 — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) May 10, 2022

The cause is under investigation, but fire officials say it may have been related to the use of power equipment.

No one was injured.