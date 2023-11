A fire burned dangerously close to some buildings in Solvang on Tuesday.

The fire was reported just before 4:45 p.m. along the 1900 block of Old Mission Drive.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say firefighters stopped forward progress of the fire just after 5 p.m.

It burned about 1/2 acre of brush, and fire officials say no buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.