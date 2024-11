UPDATE (1:54 p.m.) - The fire has been contained at 2.71 acres, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

___

(1:01 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire south of San Luis Obispo.

The 1/2-acre fire is located off the 5000 block of Edna Ranch Circle. It broke out around 12:30 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, one structure is threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.