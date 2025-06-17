Brush fires break out off Highway 101 along Gaviota Coast

Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire just off Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast.

The fire was first reported at about 2:50 p.m. near Tajiguas Landfill Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, strong winds are pushing the fire toward the ocean. The nearby railroad is closed, but Highway 101 remains open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a second fire has been reported in the center divider of Highway 101 just south of Mariposa Reina. This fire is affecting both north and southbound traffic with lane closures.

