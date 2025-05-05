CAL FIRE announces Wildfire Preparedness Week ahead of fire season

CAL FIRE is gearing up for fire season with Wildfire Preparedness Week, bringing together local agencies and communities.
Starting May 4, Wildfire Preparedness Week is serving as a call to action for community members to begin to prepare and minimize wildfire risk in their homes.
This year's theme, "Building a Fire-Ready Future: Strengthening Our Defenses, Together,” emphasizes the importance of working together against wildfire threat. This includes neighbors, local groups and state agencies.
Here are some actions you can take during Wildfire Preparedness Week:
- Create defensible space around your home
- Reinforce structures with ignition-resistant building materials
- Develop and practice a wildfire action plan
- Stay informed and sign up for emergency alerts
- Prepare a 'go bag' and be ready to evacuate
For more information or resources, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.