CAL FIRE announces Wildfire Preparedness Week ahead of fire season

CAL FIRE is gearing up for fire season with Wildfire Preparedness Week, bringing together local agencies and communities.

Starting May 4, Wildfire Preparedness Week is serving as a call to action for community members to begin to prepare and minimize wildfire risk in their homes.

This year's theme, "Building a Fire-Ready Future: Strengthening Our Defenses, Together,” emphasizes the importance of working together against wildfire threat. This includes neighbors, local groups and state agencies.

Here are some actions you can take during Wildfire Preparedness Week:



Create defensible space around your home

Reinforce structures with ignition-resistant building materials

Develop and practice a wildfire action plan

Stay informed and sign up for emergency alerts

Prepare a 'go bag' and be ready to evacuate

For more information or resources, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.