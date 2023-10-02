CAL FIRE conducting prescribed burn near Pismo Beach

CAL FIRE is conducting a prescribed burn along Thousand Hills Rd. east of Pismo Beach.

The burn is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 3, between 9:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Fire crews will be burning 100 acres of hazardous vegetation.

The goal is to minimize fire hazards and reduce the likelihood of an uncontrolled wildfire in the future.

CAL FIRE is reportedly working with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District to minimize the impacts of smoke on nearby communities. To monitor air quality in your neighborhood, visit SLOCleanAir.org.