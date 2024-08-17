Cal Fire responds to Cypress Fire burning in North County

Update: (3 p.m.)

Officials are now calling this the Cypress Fire.

Flames have burned 65 acres, according to the Cal Fire website.

There are now 80 personnel on scene.

Original script: (2 p.m.)

Cal Fire units are on scene of a vegetation fire that broke out this afternoon in North County.

The flames are currently burning off Cypress Mountain Dr., North of Highway 46.

As of 2 p.m., Cal Fire says that the fire has burned roughly 50 acres. They also confirmed that there are structures nearby.

There are 7 engines, 5 tankers, 3 dozers, 2 helicopters and an air attack on scene to help combat the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates when they are made available.