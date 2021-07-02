CAL FIRE SLO declares start of fire season in the county

CAL FIRE SLO declares fire season in San Luis Obispo County begins at 8 a.m. on July 5.

According to fire officials, the declaration is due to the current dry weather conditions and increased flammability of forest fuels and grasses in the area.

Here are some tips from the department on how to prepare your home and property for wildfires:

Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures.

Landscape with fire-resistant/drought-tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility.

For more information on preparing for and preventing wildfires in your area, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/.