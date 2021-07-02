Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

CAL FIRE SLO declares start of fire season in the county

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Fire Season in SLO County starts July 5 at 8 am.
Cal Fire.png
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 15:20:26-04

CAL FIRE SLO declares fire season in San Luis Obispo County begins at 8 a.m. on July 5.

According to fire officials, the declaration is due to the current dry weather conditions and increased flammability of forest fuels and grasses in the area.

Here are some tips from the department on how to prepare your home and property for wildfires:

  • Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures.
  • Landscape with fire-resistant/drought-tolerant plants
  • Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility.

For more information on preparing for and preventing wildfires in your area, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today