Roadside vegetation fire on Highway 41 near Kern County line knocked down

UPDATE (12:25 p.m.) — CAL FIRE SLO officials said the vegetation fire on Highway 41 near the Kern County line has been knocked down.

Fire authorities are canceling all responding units except the engine already on scene.

_______________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (12:16 p.m.) — CAL FIRE SLO crews are responding to reports of a roadside vegetation fire on Highway 41 near the Kern County line.

According to CAL FIRE SLO officials, crews received initial reports of the fire nearly 14 miles southwest of Shandon at approximately 11:58 a.m.

It is unclear how many acres the fire has burned so far.

Cal Fire Units responding to a reported roadside vegetation fire on Hwy 41 near the Kern County line. pic.twitter.com/NdfUavWJxX — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.