CAL FIRE suspends all outdoor burning

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo announced Saturday that all outdoor open burning will be suspended. This includes campfires, warming fires, and ceremonial fires.

The agency says the suspension is due to the current fire conditions and the number of resources committed to the fires in Northern California.

According to CAL FIRE, the outdoor burning ban will be reassessed when critical fire conditions decline or when more fire resources become locally available.

Officials remind residents to be prepared for wildfires by maintaining at least 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home.

More information on the suspension and how to prevent wildfires can be found at www.readyforwildfire.org.