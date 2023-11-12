CAL FIRE to conduct prescribed burns at several state parks in San Luis Obispo County

California State Parks announced it is working with CAL FIRE to begin a series of prescribed burns in several San Luis Obispo County state parks between early November 2023 and March 2024.

People traveling in the area of the prescribed burns may see smoke from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of the burns and are asked to use extreme caution when driving due to fire personnel and equipment in the area.

Visitors should expect park and trail closures near the burn areas, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation officials. Some state parks where burns may occur are Hearst San Simeon, Harmony Headlands, Estero Bluffs, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro. Visit individual park unit web pages for updates on park closures.

These burns are part of the State Park's prescribed fire program, which helps manage vegetation, reduce hazardous fuel load, improve wildlife habitat, and other ecological benefits like removing diseased materials, restoring essential nutrients to the soil, and reducing the chance of wildfires.

The prescribed burns are dependent on weather and air quality conditions. California State Parks will reschedule the burns if weather or vegetation conditions are not conducive for burning.

State Parks plans to coordinate the prescribed burns with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District to reduce smoke impacts on nearby communities.