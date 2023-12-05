CAL FIRE to conduct prescribed burns in Montaña de Oro and Morro Bay State Parks

With the help of CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District, California State Parks plans to conduct prescribed burns in Montaña de Oro and Morro Bay State Parks this month.

The burns will start as soon as Tuesday, December 5, and end by Friday, December 29. However, burn days and locations will depend on weather and permit conditions.

At Montaña de Oro, the burn site is located near the environmental campsites near Hazard Canyon and consists of 90 brush piles. Morro Bay State Park's burn site is located along Quintana Road and consists of 50 brush piles.

On burn days, ignition could begin as early as 7 a.m., with fire activity lasting until about 5 p.m.

The goal of these burns is to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards, enhance the health of native plants, and control non-native species.