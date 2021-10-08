California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

Friday morning's official report reported that the wildfire has burned 85,952 acres. It is 11% contained.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them. Forest officials say they have been released from the hospital, after being airlifted with serious injuries.

One of the four injured crew members is a CALFIRE employee. The other three are Corpsmembers with the California Conservation Corps.

Areas of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are closed west of the Pacific Crest Trail and south of the ridgeline north of Ionian Basin. Major portions of the Sequoia National Forest are closed as well.

For the latest information, you can visit the KNP Complex incident webpage.