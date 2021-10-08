Watch
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 file photo, Firefighters battle the Windy Fire as it burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove of Sequoia National Forest, Calif. Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias as they swept through groves of the majestic monarchs in the Sierra Nevada, an official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California Wildfires
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:41:26-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

Friday morning's official report reported that the wildfire has burned 85,952 acres. It is 11% contained.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them. Forest officials say they have been released from the hospital, after being airlifted with serious injuries.

One of the four injured crew members is a CALFIRE employee. The other three are Corpsmembers with the California Conservation Corps.

Areas of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are closed west of the Pacific Crest Trail and south of the ridgeline north of Ionian Basin. Major portions of the Sequoia National Forest are closed as well.

For the latest information, you can visit the KNP Complex incident webpage.

