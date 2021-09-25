Watch
California orders more insurance options for wildfire areas

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ethan Swope/AP
Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Firefighters battle the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding in Shasta County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has ordered more options for homeowners who can't buy private insurance because they live in wildfire-prone areas.

The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements sells insurance to homeowners who can't buy it through no fault of their own.

Most of their coverage only applies to damage from fires and other disasters.

On Friday, Lara ordered them to also cover things like water damage and theft.

A state judge ruled in July that Lara has the authority to do this.

The FAIR Plan Association opposed Lara's order, saying it will cause higher rates for policyholders.

