Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

California wildfire grows; evacuations remain in effect

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul a hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif. California's U.S. senators and several representatives asked the heads of the departments of Agriculture and Interior to transition their agencies to a year-round wildland workforce because conflagrations are no longer limited to traditional fire seasons. The move would require reclassifying more seasonal federal firefighter positions as permanent. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California Wildfires
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 19:20:37-04

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that has put thousands of people under evacuation orders in Northern California has grown substantially, but firefighters had some success against the flames.

Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say the fire covers more than 27 square miles Wednesday. Crews made good progress on the western edge, cutting off progression into communities.

All evacuation orders issued by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office remain in effect.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other governors from the drought- and heat-plagued West discussed fires Wednesday in a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. The president says his administration is hiring more federal firefighters and immediately raising their pay.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today