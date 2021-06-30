California wildfire grows; evacuations remain in effect

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that has put thousands of people under evacuation orders in Northern California has grown substantially, but firefighters had some success against the flames.

Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say the fire covers more than 27 square miles Wednesday. Crews made good progress on the western edge, cutting off progression into communities.

All evacuation orders issued by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office remain in effect.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other governors from the drought- and heat-plagued West discussed fires Wednesday in a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. The president says his administration is hiring more federal firefighters and immediately raising their pay.