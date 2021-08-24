Watch
California wildfire smoke closes Reno schools, Tahoe parks

Scott Sonner/AP
Smoke from wildfires in neighboring California blankets neighborhood streets in suburban Sparks, Nev., just east of Reno, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including those in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the hazardous air quality. The county health district urged the general public to "stay inside as much as possible" due to conditions expected to continue through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 01:18:15-04

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Dense smoke from massive wildfires burning in California is taking its toll on the Reno-Tahoe area.

The smoke created hazardous air quality Monday that canceled flights and forced the closure of Washoe County schools, parks and popular summer beaches.

Weather forecasters and health officials said little relief is expected in western Nevada through mid-week.

Government air monitors are recording some of the region’s most hazardous conditions in years.

The National Weather Service also issued an alert air quality alert for parts of northeast Nevada’s Elko County more than 300 miles east of the closest California fires.

No word yet on whether schools will reopen on Tuesday.

