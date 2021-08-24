California wildfire smoke closes Reno schools, Tahoe parks

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Dense smoke from massive wildfires burning in California is taking its toll on the Reno-Tahoe area.

The smoke created hazardous air quality Monday that canceled flights and forced the closure of Washoe County schools, parks and popular summer beaches.

Weather forecasters and health officials said little relief is expected in western Nevada through mid-week.

Government air monitors are recording some of the region’s most hazardous conditions in years.

The National Weather Service also issued an alert air quality alert for parts of northeast Nevada’s Elko County more than 300 miles east of the closest California fires.

No word yet on whether schools will reopen on Tuesday.