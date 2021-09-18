Watch
California wildfires burn into groves of giant sequoia trees

Noah Berger/AP
Mark Garrett, a fire information officer, examines a sequoia tree during a media tour of Lost Grove as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 7:28 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 22:28:56-04

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires have burned into at least four groves of gigantic ancient sequoias in national parks and forests. But cooler weather Friday helped crews trying to keep the flames away from a famous cluster containing the world’s largest tree.

The fires lapped into the groves with trees that can be up to 200 feet tall and 2,000 years old in Sequoia National Park and Sequoia National Forest.

Fire officials haven’t yet been able to determine how much damage was done to the groves.

Flames are still about a mile from the famed Giant Forest, where special aluminum wrapping is aiming to protect the base of the General Sherman Tree, the world’s largest by volume.

