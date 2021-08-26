Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

California winds shifting as wildfire battles go on

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Noah Berger/AP
The French Fire burns along Highway 155 in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:52:15-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California weather is heating up and winds are shifting as more than 14,000 firefighters battled wildfires up and down the state, including a major blaze they hoped to keep out of the Lake Tahoe resort region.

Forecasters say Thursday that winds that have been blowing from the west and southwest are changing to north and northeast, and new fire weather watches will go into effect.

The Caldor Fire, the nation’s top priority for firefighting resources, has grown to more than 213 square miles southwest of Lake Tahoe and containment remains at 12%. Nearly 2,900 firefighters are on the lines.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7