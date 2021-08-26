California winds shifting as wildfire battles go on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California weather is heating up and winds are shifting as more than 14,000 firefighters battled wildfires up and down the state, including a major blaze they hoped to keep out of the Lake Tahoe resort region.

Forecasters say Thursday that winds that have been blowing from the west and southwest are changing to north and northeast, and new fire weather watches will go into effect.

The Caldor Fire, the nation’s top priority for firefighting resources, has grown to more than 213 square miles southwest of Lake Tahoe and containment remains at 12%. Nearly 2,900 firefighters are on the lines.