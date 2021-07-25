Watch
California's largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West

Noah Berger/AP
Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences as it tore through the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 10:19:48-04

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire raging in rugged terrain in Northern California has destroyed multiple homes as the state's largest fire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West.

The Dixie fire had already destroyed over a dozen homes and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls, in Plumas County, on Saturday night.

An updated damage estimate wasn't immediately available. But fire officials say the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres and is 20% contained.

It's burning in a rocky, remote area, hampering firefighters' efforts as it expands eastward.

Meanwhile, more than 2,200 crew members are working to corral the nation's largest wildfire, Oregon's Bootleg fire. It's over 40% contained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
