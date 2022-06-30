Camino Fire burns 350 acres, 45% contained

CAL FIRE continued containment efforts at the Camino Fire for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

The fire caused significant damage to areas off Huasna Road east of Arroyo Grande.

By 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire had reportedly grown to 350 acres and was 45 percent contained.

CAL FIRE says the Camino Fire began when a vehicle's worn-out catalytic converter sparked. That spark then flew onto the side of Huasna Road, starting the fire. The fire quickly moved across the street and completely burned the adjacent hillside.

Residents living and working in the area were alarmed when they saw smoke on Tuesday afternoon.

"I was coming back from Santa Barbara area and I saw a lot of really black smoke up in the air, so I knew there was a pretty good-sized fire out on 166 or beyond," said Kathy Stanley, Arroyo Grande Shell Gas Station Manager.

"I saw fat clouds, you know, it was just all kinds of traffic, a lot of people were out here, everybody was busy, everybody was working, everybody was worried about the fire," said Roberto Lopez, Farm Supply worker.

Lopez was checking water pumps in the area at the time the fire broke out.

"A lot of smoke, a lot of this, I guess disaster you could say," he said.

Lopez says he is impressed by how quickly CAL FIRE responded to the incident, working to contain such a large fire.

"In this area, it is the biggest fire we've seen in a while," said Adan Orozco, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Public Information Officer.

Though this fire is larger than most we’ve seen recently, Orozco says the area is no stranger to fire history. Every couple of years, they respond to a fire in the area, meaning most residents were already on alert.

"It's hot, you know. It's hot out here. So it's like, at the same time not too surprised, but everyone was ready. I think they saw it coming, I think, in a way," Lopez said.

CAL FIRE says they expect to have the fire fully contained by July 3.