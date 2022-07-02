Camino Fire in Huasna Valley fully contained

Fire officials reach full containment of the Camino Fire a day sooner than originally expected.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at around 11:58 a.m. in the Huasna Valley along Huasna Road and Mary Hall Road.

Fire officials determined the cause of the fire was a catalytic converter.

No structures were damaged in the 387-acre fire and two first responders were injured while battling the blaze.

A total of 320 fire personnel responded to the scene.

These include first responders from Five Cities Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire, PG&E, CHP SLO, SLO County Sheriff, USDA Forest Service, Cambria, Ventura County Fire, SLO City Fire, Carpenteria Summerland Fire, LA County Fire, Montecito Fire, Santa Maria City Fire, City of Lompoc Fire, Santa Barbara City, CCC.