Catalytic converter determined to be cause of Camino Fire near Huasna

A catalytic converter was determined to be the cause of the Camino Fire, which broke out Tuesday in Huasna.

CAL FIRE SLO announced the cause Wednesday morning, adding that the fire has so far burned 325 acres and is 30 percent contained.

Multiple agencies from throughout the Central Coast responded to help battle the fire, which was reported shortly before noon in the area of Huasna Road and Mary Hall Road.

Evacuation warnings were ordered, but have since been lifted; however, Huasna Road at Jatta Road remains closed to everyone but those who live in the area.

Fire officials say 15 engines are assigned to the fire along with three water tenders, five helicopters, eight hand crews, four dozers and four air tankers.

Wednesday they’ll be continuing fire suppression efforts and working to improve and establish control lines.

Fire officials say some areas have steep and rugged terrain and firefighters are also dealing with warm and dry temperatures.