Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Chimineas Fire breaks out near Carrizo Plains east of Santa Maria

No structures are currently threatened and containment lines are improving.
Cal Fire.png
KSBY
Cal Fire.png
Posted
and last updated

Cal Fire is helping the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) suppress flames that broke out along Chimineas Road east of Santa Maria.

Fire officials with the BLM say the Chimineas Fire is 1,200 acres in size and is burning near the Carrizo Plains.

Containment is at 50% as crews respond with air tankers and BLATs which consist of three engines and one water tender.

The fire is burning in grass and brush.

No structures are threatened by the Chimineas Fire and containment lines are improving, according to the BLM.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg