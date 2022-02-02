Colorado Fire in Big Sur fully contained Wednesday

A week and a half after escaped embers from a pile burn ignited a section of the Big Sur coastline, the Colorado Fire has been fully contained.

Fire officials say two engines and two hand crews remained assigned to the area on Wednesday. The crews will be on patrol status as a precaution while offshore winds blow through the burn scar area.

The fire burned a total of 687 acres since it broke out on the evening of Jan. 21. It destroyed one building.

The wildfire sparked in Palo Colorado Canyon in Monterey County. 225 buildings were threatened by the fire, and 500 people in the area were evacuated before orders were lifted.

In the early days of the fire, Hwy 1 was closed to traffic from Andrew Molera State Park to the Granite Canyon Bridge. It reopened on Jan. 26.