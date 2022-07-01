Containment of Camino Fire increases to 85%

The Camino Fire that broke out Tuesday in the Huasna area east of Arroyo Grande has burned 387 acres and is 85% contained as of Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE.

Full containment of the fire is expected by Sunday, July 3.

While containment has increased, fire officials say steep and rugged areas of the fire still pose a challenge. Crews are working throughout the day and night to reach full containment.

All road closures and evacuation warnings for the area have been lifted.

There are 320 total personnel assigned to the fire. Two first responder injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be a vehicle's catalytic converter.