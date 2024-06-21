Controlled burns underway at Vandenberg Space Force Base

If you live near Vandenberg Space Force Base, you may notice some smoke in the coming weeks.

Around 100 acres of vegetation are being burned at Vandenberg as part of a training opportunity for new Vandenberg firefighters and dozer operators.

Vandenberg Fire officials say that during the training, they’ll ignite several small areas on base.

While prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires, should one spark, the fire department has a plan in place.

“It would be our wildland brush response, and so that would give you two type-three engines, a water tender, hand crew, fire dozer team, and then whether it’s something we can handle with those resources on scene or not, we can call in mutual aid resources from the surrounding communities,” said Jesse Hendricks, Vandenberg Fire Superintendent.

The training will happen again on Friday in the Watt Road and 13th Street areas.

Burns like these are also scheduled to take place from June 24 through July 12.

