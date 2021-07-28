Watch
Crews contain fire in Salinas Riverbed

KSBY
The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:49:03-04

UPDATE (12:48 p.m.) - Both lanes of northbound Highway 101 have been reopened, Caltrans says. Drivers may experience residual delays.

UPDATE (12:17 p.m.) - Caltrans says that the right lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed. They advise drivers to be cautious and watch out for emergency vehicles.

A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles late Wednesday morning, a little before 11:30 a.m.

The fire burned about one acre in the riverbed near Niblick Rd. and Highway 101, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

No homes were threatened by the blaze.

Crews responded to the fire and stopped forward progress.

