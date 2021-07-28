Crews contain fire in Salinas Riverbed

UPDATE (12:48 p.m.) - Both lanes of northbound Highway 101 have been reopened, Caltrans says. Drivers may experience residual delays.

UPDATE (12:17 p.m.) - Caltrans says that the right lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed. They advise drivers to be cautious and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Brush Fire Update: the right slow lane of northbound #Hwy101 is CLOSED so use caution, watch out for emerg vehicles & expect traffic delays. @PIOJimShivers https://t.co/o6FVkKMf5J — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 28, 2021

A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles late Wednesday morning, a little before 11:30 a.m.

The fire burned about one acre in the riverbed near Niblick Rd. and Highway 101, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

No homes were threatened by the blaze.

Crews responded to the fire and stopped forward progress.