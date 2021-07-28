Crews contain fire in Salinas Riverbed

UPDATE (12:48 p.m.) - Both lanes of northbound Highway 101 have been reopened, Caltrans says. Drivers may experience residual delays.
UPDATE (12:17 p.m.) - Caltrans says that the right lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed. They advise drivers to be cautious and watch out for emergency vehicles.
Brush Fire Update: the right slow lane of northbound #Hwy101 is CLOSED so use caution, watch out for emerg vehicles & expect traffic delays. @PIOJimShivers https://t.co/o6FVkKMf5J— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 28, 2021
A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles late Wednesday morning, a little before 11:30 a.m.
The fire burned about one acre in the riverbed near Niblick Rd. and Highway 101, Cal Fire said in a tweet.
No homes were threatened by the blaze.
Crews responded to the fire and stopped forward progress.
VEGETATION FIRE: Niblick Rd x NB HWY 101 in #PasoRobles. Assisting @PasoRoblesES with a fire in the riverbed. Approximately 1 acre, forward progress has been stopped. #CountyofSlo #NiblickIC pic.twitter.com/QOBFc5ffJj— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 28, 2021