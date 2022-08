A vegetation fire broke out in a rural part of Templeton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of Venice Rd. and Almond Dr. in Templeton at about 12:41 p.m.

The fire quickly burned about 1/4 acre of grass and vineyards.

By about 1:15 p.m., the fire seemed to be under control, CAL FIRE SLO Public Information Officer Toni Davis told KSBY.

Helicopters and air tankers were initially called to the fire but have been cleared.

Several crews and engines remain at the fire.