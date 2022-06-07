Watch
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

UPDATE: Progress stopped after Madonna Fire burns 1-2 acres

madonna mountain fire 6-7-22.jpg
SLO City Fire
The Madonna Fire was first reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Crews had stopped the fire's progress by 11 a.m.
madonna mountain fire 6-7-22.jpg
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 14:05:46-04

UPDATE (11:05 a.m.) - Fire crews have stopped the Madonna Fire's progress, SLO City Fire shared on Twitter just before 11 a.m.

The fire burned roughly 1 to 2 acres of grass along the Cerro San Luis trail.

Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

__
Fire crews are at the location of a brush fire that broke out near the Cerro San Luis trailhead Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at 1177 Fernandez Rd in San Luis Obispo at about 10:30 a.m.

SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO both sent crews to the fire. They are calling it the "Madonna Fire."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png