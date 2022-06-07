UPDATE: Progress stopped after Madonna Fire burns 1-2 acres

UPDATE (11:05 a.m.) - Fire crews have stopped the Madonna Fire's progress, SLO City Fire shared on Twitter just before 11 a.m.

The fire burned roughly 1 to 2 acres of grass along the Cerro San Luis trail.

Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

#MadonnaIC VEGETATION FIRE UPDATE: Forward progress has been stopped at approximately 1-2 acres. Crews are on permitter control extinguishing hot spots. #SLOCity @CALFIRE_SLO pic.twitter.com/7gDNrGp1Pq — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) June 7, 2022

__

Fire crews are at the location of a brush fire that broke out near the Cerro San Luis trailhead Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at 1177 Fernandez Rd in San Luis Obispo at about 10:30 a.m.

SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO both sent crews to the fire. They are calling it the "Madonna Fire."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.